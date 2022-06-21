(WTRF)–Across the country, Inflation is at an all-time high.

Experts are saying it’s the worst this country has seen since the late 1970s.

Experts say in the face of inflation, the economy is growing at a faster pace than the federal government would like.

Jason Haswell is the managing director and a financial advisor for the West Virginia office of the Monteverde Group.

He says this has been an ongoing problem for roughly twenty years and that the Federal government raises rates because it will start to curve spending and bring the economy down.

Well, if you have any variable rate whether that be a mortgage, a credit card, a line of credit, anything Every time the Fed bumps it bumps your variable rate on whatever you are paying that interest on. Jason Haswell, Monteverde Group

He says they do this because if there is too much inflation the country can fall into a recession and spending will stop all together.

Experts say if things don’t start to cool down soon, then people will really start to feel the pain.