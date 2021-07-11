Families searching for answers and a forgotten epidemic rages on: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – People from the Ohio Valley on vacation were stuck the middle of tropical storm Elsa, while back here at home we’re still in the middle of the forgotten epidemic. Here are the week’s top headlines.

Two cases have baffled police, drawn national attention, and joined two devastated families together. Now the loved ones of Shawn Antill and Kyle Morgan are asking for answers.

Antill has been missing since December of 2017. Morgan was reported missing in June of 2016, and later found dead under the Fort Henry Bridge. Now, their families are begging for the public’s help to find new leads.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement or the anonymous Lauttamus Crime Fighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312.

While the world comes out of a global pandemic, there’s another forgotten battle that’s taking countless lives in West Virginia.

Which leaves us with the question, is the opioid epidemic worst than it’s ever been? With limited staff, some health departments needed their resources to fight COVID instead. Wheeling Police say it’s not just opioids anymore, its harder substances.

Wheeling took a major step towards helping the homeless this week.

City Council approved a homeless liaison by a 4 to 3 vote. The position will last for 3 years and the goal is to bring all organizations that help the homeless together and create a collaborative approach. The hiring process is underway.

While the Ohio Valley was largely spared from the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa, some locals were caught in the severe weather while traveling.

Frank Papini of the Elks Lodge 231 in Martins Ferry was in Tampa, for the Elks National Convention. He told 7News the group was under a shelter in place order earlier this week. He also said the city took the storm seriously, telling everyone to stay off the streets.

The 4th of July usually brings about large numbers of travelers and vacationers.

COVID drastically reduced those numbers last year, but this year the Pittsburgh International Airport said they’re seeing about an 85 percent return to normal. They expected about 150,000 people to go through the airport over the holiday weekend. For those who drive, AAA said about 45-million people were on the roadways.

