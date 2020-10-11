Family escapes house fire in Glencoe

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A Glencoe family escaped a house fire in their home early Sunday morning according to authorities.
Lieutenant Kyer of the Cumberland Trail Fire Department in St. Clairsville stated the fire was in the home’s bathroom and that no one was injured.
Cumberland Trail Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, which was on Fuller Road between Glencoe and Stewartsville, a little after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
Neffs Fire Department also responded and was able to knock the fire down quickly.
- Benefit dinner scheduled for Brooke County teacher fighting cancer
- Fate of Nelson Jordan Center up in the air
- GA neighbors with opposing political views share message of unity on Facebook
- Trump insists he’s free of virus, ready for campaign trail
- WVU volleyball completes sweep of No. 10 Kansas