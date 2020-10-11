Family escapes house fire in Glencoe

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A Glencoe family escaped a house fire in their home early Sunday morning according to authorities.

Lieutenant Kyer of the Cumberland Trail Fire Department in St. Clairsville stated the fire was in the home’s bathroom and that no one was injured.

Cumberland Trail Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, which was on Fuller Road between Glencoe and Stewartsville, a little after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Neffs Fire Department also responded and was able to knock the fire down quickly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter