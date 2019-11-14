Family First Transitions Act introduced

Ohio (WTRF) – As the opioid epidemic continues to tear families apart, legislation has been introduced that would increase investment and support of child welfare as governments struggle to make sure children are cared for.

US Senator Sherrod Brown is working closely with the senate finance committee to ensure that a number of key provisions remain in the bill

We want to make sure when foster kids age out when they’re eighteen they have a place to land, many have been passed around, different families they haven’t had the stability that luckier kids like me an others got to have growing up Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

Brown says the Family First Transitions Act would build on previously passed legislation to help states fighting the opioid crisis.