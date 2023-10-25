MACON, Ga. (WTRF) – The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are offering up to $73,000 in rewards for the capture of four prisoners who escaped from Georgia who have ties to West Virginia.

The four inmates escaped from the Bibb County Jail in Georgia earlier this week.

Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail on Monday.

At least one of the four inmates who escaped, Johnifer Barnwell, has ties to West Virginia, according to FBI Pittsburgh.

The FBI is offering $10,000 for the capture of 37-year-old Johnifer Barnwell. He was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces a significant time in prison when sentenced. Barnwell should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is also offering up to $5,000 for the capture of the other three escapees. They include 52-year-old Joey Fournier who is charged with murder, 29-year-old Chavis Stokes who faces drug charges, and 25-year-old Marc K. Anderson who was jailed for Aggravated Assault.

FBI Agents from the Macon Resident Agency have been working with law enforcement partners including the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the U. S. Marshals Service to track down the four missing inmates.

FBI Atlanta is now offering rewards of up to $25,000 for information leading to the capture of the four inmates, and this reward combined with rewards from the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, totals $73,000.

Anyone with information on the possible location(s) of these escapees should call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.