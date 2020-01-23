FedEx warns consumers about fake package delivery notices.

Don’t click on the link!

That’s what FedEx is telling consumers dealing with a text and email scam.

The shipping retailer tweeted this alert out Wednesday.

It points to recent scams where people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from fed-ex.

The messages alert them that they have a package… Then gives a link.

FedEx says the messages are not from them.

It’s advising– quote– “suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”

FedEx also says people should report the emails and texts to them using the email “abuseatfedex.com.”

