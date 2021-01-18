Feds: West Virginia woman said US Capitol raid ‘was cool’

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WTRF) — A West Virginia woman has been named in a criminal complaint charging her with participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI filed an affidavit Saturday in federal court against 23-year-old Gracyn Dawn Courtright of Hurricane, West Virginia.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw a video of Courtright in the halls of the Capitol and messaged her on Instagram asking if she was there.

The witness provided a screenshot of the messages to the FBI. The affidavit said Courtright is a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Courtright Affidavit by John Lynch on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter