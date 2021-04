Countdown To The Draft

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a fire inside the American Standard plant in Salem Monday morning.

The plant is located on S. Ellsworth Avenue.

Workers were evacuated and stood across the street while several fire departments extinguished the flames.

Fire trucks are blocking off the road.

Investigators are working to figure out how the fire started.

American Standard makes bathroom and kitchen fixtures.