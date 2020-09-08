MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

September 8th is finally here, the first day of school for many K through 12 students across the Mountain State.

One of those being Marshall County!

7News Interviewed Superintendent Doctor Shelby Haines Tuesday morning to discuss what officials are doing this school year to keep everyone safe.

Most West Virginia school districts have adopted a hybrid schedule, implementing both in-person and virtual learning.

However, a statewide color-coded map is being used to determine when it is safe for students to return to the classroom for each county.

Stay with 7News for more coverage on schools reopening!