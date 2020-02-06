First-ever Ohio Valley Festival for Filmmakers of Color taking place tomorrow

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It is a way that they can express themselves, and it’s all through film.

The first-ever Ohio Valley Festival for Filmmakers of Color is taking place tomorrow.

Organizer Ron Scott said it is a way to show they can do anything.

I did a film locally once and it did pretty well. It was well received and it was put into a film festival and one of things that got said about it was it was just a “hood” movie, another one of those Ron Scott “hood” movies. I really hated that because it diminishes the work you put into it, making something happen, and I knew it was something other people of color experienced. So, the idea of having a platform of like this festival so you can see filmmakers of color making all types of films and genres. We have horror comedy documentary drama. We have all. It shows you that filmmakers of color can just make about any film that you can think of, any genre any length anything you want to see it can be done. Ron Scott, YMCA Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director

The film festival is Friday, February 7 at the Artisan Center and it is free to attend.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the films will begin at 6:30 p.m.