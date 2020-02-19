First lady to receive ‘Woman of Distinction’ award

First lady Melanie Trump is Palm Beach Atlantic University’s 2020 woman of distinction.

She is receiving the award at a luncheon on Wednesday.

Usually, the university honors two women who are dedicated to improving the community.

This year the spotlight is only on the first lady.

The University says it’s been holding this event for more than twenty-five years.

Proceeds from the luncheon go toward a scholarship fund for female students.

