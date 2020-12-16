Woman injured in a vehicle crash in Moundsville

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

UPDATE 1:23 PM (12/16/2020)- Moundsville Police Chief, Tom Mitchell, tells 7News that one woman has been injured in the crash.

The woman was entrapped in her vehicle and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The extent of her injuries have not been made available at this time.

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- First responders are on the scene after a crash occurred in Moundsville this afternoon.

The crash occurred near the Moundsville bridge on route 2 near 12 street.

Viewers on scene say that a collision happened between a semi and car.

No reported injuries at this time.

7News on the scene working to get details. Refresh this story for updates.

