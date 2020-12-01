First snow fall of 2020

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF

One of the multiple areas who saw a few inches of snow was Ohio County.

Road ways were pretty slick in some areas especially around Bethlehem and on hill tops.

In the city, EMA Director Lou Vargo says they received one to two inches, where as throughout the county they got around 3 to 4.

They also had a few minor wrecks this morning as well.

“Roads will be slippery especially as we head into the night. There may be some ice occurring. Be very careful out there, give yourself some distance, if you have to go to work or something give yourself some extra time in case the road are bad.” Lou Vargo – Wheeling-Ohio County Director Homeland Security and EMA

Vargo says the National Weather Service says the storm isn’t over yet and reminds drivers to continue to be cautious throughout the day and on your commute home.