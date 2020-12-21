Five teens injured in crash in Monroe County; alcohol suspected factor

MONROE COUNTY (WTRF) — Five Monroe County teenagers were injured in a serious crash Friday night when another driver struck their vehicle according to Lieutenant Waddell of the Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP).

Jesse Gray, 27, of Summerfield was the driver of a Ford Focus traveling westbound on Route 78 which struck a Ford Fusion driven by Talin Babcock, 18 said Waddell. The OHP determined that Babcock was not at fault said Waddell.

According to Waddell, alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the crash. Gray was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled as of Monday.

There were five teens in Babcock’s vehicle including Babcock, 18, two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 15-year old according to Waddell. Four teenagers sustained serious injuries with three being transported by ambulance to Wheeling Hospital and one taken to Barnesville Hospital. One person had minor injuries.

Waddell said that the case is still under investigation and that OHP is working with the Monroe County prosecutor’s office on the case Waddell said.