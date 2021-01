BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Brooke County.

There is a three-car wreck on the Market Street Bridge and a two-car wreck on Route 2 by the bridge.

The incident on Route 2 has an entrapment. There is no word of any injuries.

Traffic on Route 2 southbound is at a standstill.

Brooke County EMS and the Brooke County Sheriff’s Department is on scene.

BROOKE COUNTY:

