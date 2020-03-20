Flooding in Wellsburg causes an elderly facility to relocate in Weirton

Wellsburg, W.Va (WTRF)- Rain showers this morning and overnight caused flooding in Wellsburg, WV.

Charles Street at 4th to Yankee street is currently shut down due to flooding.

Tina Buchanan, Director of Wellsburg Unity Apartments, told 7News that the residents in her facility are on stand by in Weirton.

Wellsburg VFD was available to transport the residents at Wellsburg Unity Apartments to Weirton.

Buchanan stated this is now three years in a row (2018,2019,2020) where flooding has occurred at Wellsburg Unity Apartments.