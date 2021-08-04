Flooding hits the Ohio Valley and closes roads

(WTRF) — Flooding is hitting the Ohio Valley this Wednesday evening.

There was flooding in Ohio’s Martins Ferry and Bridgeport areas, says Belmont County Emergency Management Director Dave Ivan. Ivan was en route to both scenes we we last checked with him.

In West Virginia, Route 40 near CVS and Sheetz in Wheeling was temporarily closed, but is now reopening, says Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo.

Video courtesy of Lou Vargo, Ohio County EMA Director

Bow Street in the Fulton section of Wheeling is now closed according to Vargo.

There are also reports of a water geyser from a water line on Bow Street.

Video courtesy of Jeff Fleahman

We also have reports of flooding along Lincoln Ave. in Bridgeport and in Aetnaville.

Video of storm damage in Martins Ferry courtesy of Dina McCade

