WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Social media has become one of the main sources of information, and one local group is using it to spread an important message.

The nonprofit group I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. has made their name known in the Ohio Valley for their mission of bringing education and awareness to the area on human trafficking over the last few months.

The group of around 30 members is continuing to spread their message through all avenues, including social media.

The I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. Facebook group is the information hub for all of their efforts, and they are hoping to reach 500 Facebook followers in October.

”The reason we want to grow it and have followers, because that is more people that we can touch with education and awareness. And it’s like, who do you know, share the Facebook page? That’s how you can help. And just getting the word out there, because that’s half the battle. People are not aware of what they can do or even what human trafficking is and what it looks like in our local towns.” Stacy Gilson – President, I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E.

”Social media is where you spend a lot of your time and really you have a choice of if you’re going to spend it doing something important, reaching people, spreading a good message or being stuck in, you know, what’s going on in there, the bad things. So, I think it’s so important for us to be able to spread the word, to be the light, you know, and to shine that love and help people wherever we can. And so that’s what our Facebook is doing, is educating people and telling them what they can do, because you never know.” Jasmine Zanes – Board Member/Social Media Team

You can find the group on Facebook by just searching I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E.

Here you will find all of their upcoming events, announcements, and resources in one place.

They also have a few new features that include QR codes where you can scan it with your phone to take you directly to a forum where you can join I.G.N.I.T.E. H.O.P.E. or sign up to host your anti-human trafficking education and awareness group.