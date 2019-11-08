Former Disney employees arrested in a child porn sting

Two former Disney employees have been arrested in a child pornography sting.

They are among 31-people arrested in the month-long sting operation in Polk County, Florida.

The suspects range in age from 19 to 77-years-old.

They face a total of 626-charges.

The Polk County sheriff says the people arrested during this operation prey on the most innocent and vulnerable among us.

He added the undercover detectives who investigate these crimes have to see things that nobody should have to see, and no child should have to experience.