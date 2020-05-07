Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Former Mingo Junction fire chief indicted by grand jury

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mingo Junction, OH (WTRF)- A former Mingo Junction fire chief was indicted on three charges by the Jefferson County grand jury.

 John Wright Sr. was indicted on the following charges:

  • Theft by control
  • Theft by deception
  • Receiving stolen property

The alleged thefts occurred between 2015 and February 18, 2020

Wright’s last day as Mingo’s fire chief was on May 4th.

Wright had 29 years of service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter