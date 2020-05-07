Former Mingo Junction fire chief indicted by grand jury

Mingo Junction, OH (WTRF)- A former Mingo Junction fire chief was indicted on three charges by the Jefferson County grand jury.

John Wright Sr. was indicted on the following charges:

Theft by control

Theft by deception

Receiving stolen property

The alleged thefts occurred between 2015 and February 18, 2020

Wright’s last day as Mingo’s fire chief was on May 4th.

Wright had 29 years of service.