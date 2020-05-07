Former Mingo Junction fire chief indicted by grand jury

Mingo Junction, OH (WTRF)- A former Mingo Junction fire chief was indicted on three charges by the Jefferson County grand jury.
John Wright Sr. was indicted on the following charges:
- Theft by control
- Theft by deception
- Receiving stolen property
The alleged thefts occurred between 2015 and February 18, 2020
Wright’s last day as Mingo’s fire chief was on May 4th.
Wright had 29 years of service.
- 2020 Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff cancelled
- Local retailers slowly opening back up in time for Mothers Day
- Governor softens order over jailed hair salon owner
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: positive test results percentage continues to drop
- Former Ohio trooper gets 3-year prison sentence for sex charges