Fort Henry Bridge ramp to downtown Wheeling closes Monday for 120 days

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) The bridge and ramp connecting the Fort Henry Bridge on Eastbound Interstate 70 with downtown Wheeling will close starting Monday, October 4.

As a part of the massive Wheeling bridge project, replacing or rehabilitating 26 bridges along I-70, the West Virginia division of Highway will begin this 120-day long construction.

What exactly will they be doing?

Tony Clark, West Virginia DOH District Engineer says this project differs from the work done on the Fulton Bridge.

We’ll be closing the ramp from I-70 eastbound into downtown Wheeling onto main street. Some rehabilitation of that bridge, it doesn’t have to be completely demolished and rebuilt like Fulton behind me but there is some work on the deck, the existing steel beams and the substructure beneath that, so work on the whole structure. Tony Clark, West Virginia DOH District Engineer

If your daily commute consists of utilizing this ramp and bridge, how will you get to where you need to go?

The detour for that will be to come through the tunnel, get on the ramp for 250 south, take the 16th Street exit and kind of loop all the way around into east Wheeling and come back around north on Market Street or to wherever you’re heading Tony Clark, West Virginia DOH District Engineer

Lt. Josh Sanders with the Wheeling Police Department says during this construction period, traffic in and around Wheeling will shift and it’s important to be aware of these road changes.

What I do want to remind everyone is to slow down, back off, and hang up. I’ve been preaching that throughout the whole process of this. We just want to remind people to pay attention to the sings. There is going to be a changing traffic pattern. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department

Drivers might want to leave extra time when traveling in the area. Drivers used to taking Exit 1A off I-70 East will instead take Exit 1B to 16th Street and this may cause a delay.