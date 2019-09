OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

It’s a tribute to Wheeling’s frontier era!

Fort Henry Days are back at Oglebay’s Levenson Shelter.

The event features dramatic re-enactments of what life was like for settlers during the Revolutionary War as well as period appropriate vendors.

Things wrapped up Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

They’ll pick back up on Sunday for their final day at 10 a.m..