Foster care payments, bill of rights passes W.Va. House

Top News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Foster parents may soon get more money for adopting children under a measure passed by the House of Delegates aimed at alleviating West Virginia’s overburdened foster care system.

Delegates voted 96-1 Tuesday to approve the bill.

Republican Del. Pat McGeehan was the lone no vote after he was told the measure would cost the state around $17 million.

The proposal would give families at least $900 a month for each child adopted.

The bill also establishes a foster care bill of rights, which would ensure children and parents understand their rights in the state’s foster system.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter