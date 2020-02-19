Foster care payments, bill of rights passes W.Va. House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Foster parents may soon get more money for adopting children under a measure passed by the House of Delegates aimed at alleviating West Virginia’s overburdened foster care system.

Delegates voted 96-1 Tuesday to approve the bill.

Republican Del. Pat McGeehan was the lone no vote after he was told the measure would cost the state around $17 million.

The proposal would give families at least $900 a month for each child adopted.

The bill also establishes a foster care bill of rights, which would ensure children and parents understand their rights in the state’s foster system.

The bill now moves to the Senate.