Foster care payments, bill of rights passes W.Va. House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Foster parents may soon get more money for adopting children under a measure passed by the House of Delegates aimed at alleviating West Virginia’s overburdened foster care system.
Delegates voted 96-1 Tuesday to approve the bill.
Republican Del. Pat McGeehan was the lone no vote after he was told the measure would cost the state around $17 million.
The proposal would give families at least $900 a month for each child adopted.
The bill also establishes a foster care bill of rights, which would ensure children and parents understand their rights in the state’s foster system.
The bill now moves to the Senate.
