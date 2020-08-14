Friday Night Lights at Brooke Hills Park

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Friday Night Lights are coming to the Ohio Valley and this time it has nothing to do with football.

This fun event at Brooke Hills Park includes all kinds of fun activities from using their driving range, playing miniature golf, to swimming and using the playground.

Board members say if you are looking for a good time with family and friends to take your mind off the pandemic head on out to this event!

“Well we’re hoping to offer the park to the people so that they will have a destination to go to on these Friday nights and come out and enjoy themselves with a lot of other people. So we just feel it’s a good thing for people to do and we hope that a lot of people will come out and enjoy our amenities.” Paul Bud Billiard – Brooke Hills Park Board Member

He says they plan to make this an every week event and next week they hope to add the paddle boats to the list of things to do at the lake!

You can take advantage of all the great things this park has to offer from 8 to 11p.m. Friday.