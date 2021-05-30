From a massive animal rescue on a local property to Ohio’s first vaccinated millionaires…

7News has your Week in Review for May 30.

DOGS RESCUED FROM DEPLORABLE CONDITIONS – BELMONT COUNTY

They were living in a single-wide dilapidated trailer, some confined to a dark room, with no access to fresh air, food, or water.

That’s the condition more than 90 dogs were rescued from this week.

The Belmont County Animal Rescue League had to call in the ASPCA for help with the animals they found in a home on Old New Cut Road.

Some did not survive, and others had serious medical issues.

It took 14 hours to rescue all the dogs and puppies, which have now been taken for shelter and treatment.

MAN FACES MURDER CHARGES – WEIRTON

New developments this week in a Weirton murder case.

According to our partners at the Herald Star, 21-year-old Justin Kittle was charged with first degree murder through Brooke County Magistrate Court.

Police say he stabbed his father, Jeffrey Kittle, to death.

The criminal complaint also says Justin accidentally stabbed his mother.

SAVING THE MITCHELL PLANT – MARSHALL COUNTY

And in Marshall County, state officials and county residents are rallying for the future of the Mitchell Power Plant.

Last year AEP filed with the state public service commission with two options….invest in the plant to operate through 20-40 or close the plant in 20-28.

The commission will determine its fate next month, but in the meantime, officials are asking people to file a comment in support of keeping the plant.

“It’s not going to be done by 2030, and it’s not going to be done by 2035. I know that. And we cant have this plant shut down in 2028. That cant happen. So, we’re pleading with you. I’ve come to you all twice; write a letter. Don’t make me come find you.” Rep. David McKinley

Officials losing the plant prematurely would mean losing hundreds of jobs and the impact of the lost tax revenue would hurt needed funding for the county’s schools and first responders.

VAX-A-MILLION WINNERS – OHIO

The state’s first Ohio Vax-a-Million winners were announced this week.

Abbigail Bugenske is from Hamilton County is now a million dollars richer.

And Joseph Costello from Mongtomery County is the first scholarship winner.

He’s an 8th grade student and was just vaccinated last Saturday.

FIELD OF FLAGS – CAMERON

There are plenty of Memorial Day observances this weekend, but one in Cameron is unlike any other.

Cameron American Legion Post 18’s Field of Flags in Veterans Park has become a community tradition.

This year they have more than 11-hundred flags, each with the name of a veteran….from the Revolutionary War to those on active duty.

It’s a way to remember and say thank you for their service.

Post 18 will keep the flags up until June 2.

They say anyone is welcome for their Memorial Day service on Monday at 11 a.m.

