Future St. Clairsville mayor pleased with extension on water system decision

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The mayor-elect of St. Clairsville says she’s pleased that Aqua Ohio has extended the time frame of their offer until April 6th.

Kathryn Thalman id this will give the city more time to explore other viable options.

Thalman, who takes office January 2, also said they need to go forward logically and methodically, to make the best decision for the people.

First she plans to meet extensively with the EPA to make sure the city’s water system comes into compliance with the rules.

When they give us the bucket list of what we need to do, we will go out and we will price, make sure that we’ve got the best prices to fix certain things. We’ll look at long term goals. I know that’s important to them. Where will our water system be in 50 years. And so we will be establishing long-term as well as short term goals Kathryn Thalman, Mayor-Elect, St. Clairsville

Thalman added that her own background is in private industry. So, she wasn’t demonizing Aqua Ohio.

She said she just wasn’t happy about rushing to a decision without exploring all the options.