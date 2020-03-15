Gamble suggests to self-quarantine if you’re tested for Coronavirus

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although West Virginia remains the only state without a confirmed case of the coronavirus, local health officials are informing residents that more tests are being sent to the state lab.

Patients who receive testing go into immediate self-quarantine for 14 days. This is highly suggested for anyone who has traveled outside the country and has been in contact with sick patients.

Ohio County Health Administrator, Howard Gamble, says this is a practice we need to stick with amid the outbreak.

We have to maintain the fourteen day self-quarantine and self quarantine is exactly that. You are at home by yourself or with the group so if it is a family it is a family so if they are all involved in this that whole family i quarantined. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

Gamble also says it is almost impossible to do a self-quarantine as a single member in a family setting unless you have multiple wings in your house. He says it’s best to do it as a family.

