George H.W. Bush’s grandson announces bid for Texas congressional seat

Washington (CNN)Pierce Bush, a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, is running for Congress in Texas.Bush, a nonprofit executive, is seeking to succeed Rep. Pete Olson, a Republican who announced in July he will not run for reelection to represent Texas’ 22nd Congressional District.

Bush announced his candidacy in a campaign video in which he touted his experience at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, a youth mentorship organization.

He also knocked socialism and emphasized the need for new conservative leaders.”We face a very challenging time in our nation, and on the brink of losing a generation to an idea that socialism and free stuff are the answers for their future,” Bush said.

He continued by saying that it was “time for new leaders to stand for conservatism that empowers all Americans, placing individuals above government and ensuring we all have the freedom to achieve success in life.”

Bush had initially considered running for Texas’s 7th Congressional District, a seat that was once held by his grandfather, he told USA Today in April.

In the 22nd District, Bush enters a crowded primary where at least a dozen Republicans have filed for the Houston-area congressional seat, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The district, which was once a Republican stronghold, has been downgraded to a “Toss Up” by the Cook Political Report ahead of the 2020 election, making it a hot target for Democrats.

So far, five other Texas Republicans have announced that they will not seek reelection to Congress.