Get free fruits & vegetables the day after Christmas

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Neither snow nor sleet nor COVID -19 will stop the annual produce giveaway on Wheeling Island.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 200 S. Penn Street, will again be holding their annual fresh fruits and vegetables giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.

It will be done in a safe, contactless manner, and masks are requested.

The produce is donated by the generous folks at Jebbia’s Market.