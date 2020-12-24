Get free fruits & vegetables the day after Christmas

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)
Neither snow nor sleet nor COVID -19 will stop the annual produce giveaway on Wheeling Island.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 200 S. Penn Street, will again be holding their annual fresh fruits and vegetables giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 10 a.m.
It will be done in a safe, contactless manner, and masks are requested.
The produce is donated by the generous folks at Jebbia’s Market.
- Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 8,828 new cases, 95 deaths
- The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
- Black and Gold Today Digital Edition- Week 16
- Track Santa using NORAD’s tracker as he flies around the world Christmas Eve