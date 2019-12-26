GKT Offers Free Cab Rides This New Year’s

Gold, Khourey & Turak encourages you to be safe this New Year’s Eve.

If you or someone you know has too much to drink, call a taxi and request the Booze & Cruise, You’ll Lose cab and Gold, Khourey & Turak will pay for the ride home.

This is the 17th year that GKT has provided this service to the community.

“We want everyone to have a happy and safe New Year,” says attorney Christian Turak Turak of Gold, Khourey & Turak. “Just one drink can impair your ability to drive safely, and we want to offer a safe alternative and help keep our roads safe for everyone this holiday.” Turak offers, “The best advice is to have a plan before you begin to celebrate and that plan should include a designated driver. But if you find yourself in a situation this New Year’s without a safe ride home, please call for a cab and let us pay for your ride home.”

The free cab rides home begin at 10 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day and is limited to a 15-mile radius of Wheeling or Moundsville.

Call BMG Transport at (304) 232-1313 and ask for the Booze & Cruise, You’ll Lose cab.

BMG asks that you provide them with at least an hour notice as New Year’s is their busiest time of the year