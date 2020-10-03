Gov. DeWine announces day of prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted issued a proclamation for Sunday, October 4, 2020 as a Day of Prayer.
The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those who suffer from and have been affected by COVID-19.
