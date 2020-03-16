Gov. Jim Justice declares state of emergency for 55 counties in WV

Charleston, WV. A (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties.

The Governor declared that the state of WV has had 84 people have been tested for coronavirus with 80 negative results and 4 pending.

Gov. Jim Justice did say he believes the coronavirus is in WV and it’s only a matter of time before there’s a positive test in WV.

Gov. Jim Justice stated that we are not behind in testing for the virus.

Gov. Jim Justice said he spoke to President Donald Trump and Vice President to give an update on the state of WV.

Gov. Justice did say that if you want to get tested that you should get tested and all cost will be covered.

Gov. Jim Justice stated we are a high-risk state because of the elderly population and that we should take care of those that are elderly.

Regarding bars and restaurants, Gov. Justice stated that they are “not yet” closed but that it could come.

Gov. Justice did say that all schools will be closed until March 27th and officials will reevaluate after

The announcement was made during a press conference with news media outlets this afternoon.

