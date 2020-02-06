Gov. Justice signs bill to give voting access to those with physical disabilities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice has just signed a bill to give voting access to those with physical disabilities.

A new system will be created to allow those who are unable to show up in person to vote electronically.

The proposal had bipartisan support in the Senate and House of Delegates, and was the first bill signed during this legislative session.

The Governor said that those who can’t always get to the voting booth deserve to have their voices heard.