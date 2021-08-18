Gov. Justice to President Biden: ‘September ain’t going to cut it’ on booster shots

On Wednesday morning, the Biden administration recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling.

The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he appreciates the Biden administration starting the booster shots on Sept. 20 but ‘for God sakes of living, we absolutely don’t need to continue to wait until September 20.’

Justice added, ‘ We are going to continue to push in every way to be able to get our people who are the most exposed, but anybody that is 60 plus that has been 6 months or greater needs to be getting the booster shot.’

‘We’re making too many mistakes. We need to move. September 20 ain’t going to cut it,’ Gov. Justice stated.

In West Virginia, 90.2 % of those 65 and older have received at least 1 dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.