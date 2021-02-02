Groundhog Day: Is six more weeks of winter on the way?

PUNXSUTAWNEY, P.A., (WTRF)- As wintry weather continues to impact the Ohio Valley, the thought of Spring time lifts my spirits.

But the mythical FUR-caster himself, Punxsutawney Phil, knows if we will get our wish sooner rather than later.

If Phil comes out of his burrow and sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter.

But if the groundhog does not see his shadow, than an early Spring is on the way.

The last time the world’s most famous groundhog didn’t see his shadow was three years ago in 2019.

Fingers crossed for the latter!

