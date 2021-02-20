Group claims Weirton city council is treating them unfairly

Weirton, EV (WTRF)- A group in the black community in Weirton is pushing just to be treated fairly because they say they haven’t been.

They say they’re just trying to seek answers from city council but only to be turned down a recent request for an in-person meeting.

This group says they are pushing for a meeting with city council they say they were promised months ago. They met two other times with city council. Both times in person, and this group felt the meetings were productive.

But now they say city council is only agreeing to talk to them over the phone, and this group doesn’t feel that’s fair to them. All they say they want to do is voice their concerns about the way they claim people of color in Weirton are being treated. But say they’re being denied that recent request.

They say they have concerns about police treatment, keeping communication open… and lately they feel have questions about the black community getting information about vaccinations. The only reasons this group says city Council gave them for not meeting was because of the pandemic and because of the recent death of a Weirton firefighter.

Weirton Mayor Harold Miller says they are trying to arrange a third meeting with the group.

Meanwhile, 7 News is following up with city council for a comment.