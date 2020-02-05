Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
Top Stories
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’
Wetzel County man charged with drug trafficking
Marshall County man faces firearms charges
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Wheeling Central Downs Magnolia On Senior Night
Top Stories
Park Falls To Top Ranken University
Nailers Punctuate Homestand with Overtime Win
Review in final minute lifts Ohio State past Michigan 61-58
Wheeling Park’s Woods, Athlete Of The Week
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Rub & Grub
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
“Hamilton” hitting big screen and more trending stories
Top News
Posted:
Feb 5, 2020 / 08:01 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2020 / 08:01 AM EST
video
Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’
Wetzel County man charged with drug trafficking
Marshall County man faces firearms charges
Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim, escorted out of gallery during State of the Union
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Buttigieg, Sanders remain in the lead as Iowa Democratic Party releases more results
Light wintry mix after Midnight
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
President Trump presents Rush Limbaugh with Presidential Medal of Freedom
WATCH LIVE: State of the Union Address
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Emily’s Wednesday a.m. forecast
Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’
Wetzel County man charged with drug trafficking
Marshall County man faces firearms charges
Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim, escorted out of gallery during State of the Union
Trending Stories
Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’
Wetzel County man charged with drug trafficking
Marshall County man faces firearms charges
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News