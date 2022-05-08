WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a day dedicated to mothers. They love us, they take care of us, and they deal with us.

Ashley Kaiser spoke with some of our 7News crew about what Mother’s Day means to them.

Happy Mother’s Day!💐

To my Mother and absolutely best friend,

Thank you for your unconditional love. I'm so thankful I have such an amazing role to look up to. I wouldn't be the women I am today without you.💕

I have four sons and their names are very catchy, so I have Ethan and Nolan and Roman and Warren. I know now that being a mom is no big thing. It’s a million little things or a zillion little things, and you’re the best mom in the whole world. So, these are things that are special to me, and so I keep this little book on my desk to really remind me that I’m a mom 365 days out year. Rebecca Little, 7News Anchor

Caring, compassionate, she’s my prayer warrior, she’s my best friend. She’s always been there for me. She’s guided me for so long and I feel like when that time comes, I will be a good mom and it’s because of her. Taylor Long, 7News Reporter

I have a son. He’s two and his name is Michael. It’s hard not to get emotional when I talk about being a mom because there’s nothing like when they put that little baby in your arms for the first time. It’s like a love that I have never experienced in my life. It’s the strongest thing I’ve ever felt and I still, I mean, he’s two and I still cry when I think about it because he is just the biggest joy. I mean two is that toddler stage they talk about like the terrible twos, right. But he’s in like, the exploratory twos where he wants to touch everything and learn about everything. It’s just so fun every day to watch him experience the world. I know Mother’s Day is such a wonderful holiday obviously to celebrate moms and to feel that love of being a mom, but I also know there are people and I know people going through this right now they’re missing their mom or going through their first Mother’s Day without their mom, so I just want to give them a little bit of extra love. Kathryn Ghion, 7News Anchor

To our moms and every mom, we love and appreciate you. Happy Mother’s Day!