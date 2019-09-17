Harrison County residents and local first responders say goodbye to one of their own

TIPPECANOE, Ohio (WTRF)

Harrison County Residents and First Responders said goodbye to one of their very own today.

They said goodbye to Doug Crabtree after a freak accident cost him his life.

He served as the president of the Harrison County EMS Association and the assistant chief of the Washington Township Fire Department.

Cadiz and Uhrichsville Fire Trucks hoisted the American Flag over the street where Crabtree used to live in Tippecanoe.

The Procession included Harrison County Sheriffs, and 17 fire trucks from area departments all there to pay their respects.

Many say Doug always had smile on his face and will be dearly missed.

“We all come together, you know losing another brother. Everyone pulls together and just does their part. There’s no better way to show support then just to be there, lend a hand, and do whatever.” Tiffany Merrymen – ‘Goodbye Doug’

Following the procession they passed his farm where he currently lived and then to the cemetery.