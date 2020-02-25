Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirms body at Tappan Lake is not Shawn Antill

Harrison County, OH (WTRF)- The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body found at Tappan Lake this weekend is not Shawn Antill.

Officials have received multiple calls asking if the body was Antill’s and they wanted to let the public know they are still working to identify the body.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they should have an identity by the end of the week.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found at Tappan Lake on Friday.

Antill was last seen on December 23, 2017, in the Uhrichsville, OH area.