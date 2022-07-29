WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- What if you were the one to take home a whopping $1.28 billion dollars in Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot?

That’s the second largest prize in the game’s history.

You could get yourself a dream car, go on an all-inclusive vacation, or even retire, but financial advisors recommend holding off on all that.

They say your best bet is getting an account, a financial advisor, and an estate planner right off the bat.

“My advice is… the market’s on sale, and you should put some money to work is what I would recommend doing. Have fun with it, but not too much fun.” Shawn Rohrig, financial planner

Financial advisors say it’s important to invest in it long-term. Estate planning can also help you protect some of that money.