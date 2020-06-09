Health Department gearing up for potential mosquito-borne diseases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, Bureau for Public Health, and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, are preparing for the potential return of mosquito-borne diseases; La Crosse encephalitis and the West Nile virus.

Which primarily happens in the summer and fall, residents should take preventive actions now to decrease risk.

“Human cases of La Crosse encephalitis usually occur in areas with water-filled containers breeding mosquitoes. You can reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood by emptying standing or stagnant water from old tires, pails, barrels, cans, bottles, wading pools, flowerpots, and other containers,” said Julie L. Carey, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Sanitarian. “You can also clean out clogged gutters and drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats. In addition, make sure that all windows have proper screens to help keep mosquitoes out of your home.”

They are spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

These diseases cannot be spread from casual person-to-person contact.

The Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, fatigue, confusion, weakness, nausea, vomiting and stiff neck.

When outdoors during mosquito season, people can protect themselves by wearing long, loose and light colored clothing and by using mosquito repellents with DEET (at least 20%), picaridin, or oil of eucalyptus.

Mosquito repellents should always be used according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

According to officials this spring and summer the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will conduct their annual mosquito surveillance program.

The health department surveillance program will actively trap mosquitoes, which will be tested for West Nile, La Crosse Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Saint Louis Encephalitis.

Health Department Sanitarian Julie L. Carey, who heads up the departments program, will set three types of traps throughout the county during the spring and summer months.

The department uses BG-Sentinel Traps, Gravid Traps and CDC Light Traps.

For more information, contact the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department at (304) 234-3682, or visit DHHR’s Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services website at https://oeps.wv.gov/arboviral/pages/default.aspx, or call DHHR’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 304-558-5358, ext. 2.