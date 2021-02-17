Hedge funds take big hit from GameStop Stocks

A GameStop store in St. Louis. Two hedge funds are bowing out of their short positions on the money-losing video game retailer. Citron Research’s Andrew Left said in a video posted on YouTube that his company is going to become more judicious in shorting stocks. Melvin Capital is also exiting GameStop, with manager Gabe Plotkin telling CNBC that the hedge fund was taking a significant loss. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Many hedge funds are suffering big-time due to GameStop Stocks.

Now GameStop’s been in an on-going battle between the average retail investor and the larger institutions for weeks.

While financial experts say there can be great upsides from this, that also comes with huge downsides.

Experts say the hedge funds short the stocks have lost the most.

Melvin Capital being one of them.

Melvin Capital lost billions and billions. A big defeat and now experts say the fund doesn’t even exist anymore.

Meanwhile, financial expert Jason Haswell say this should be a lesson learned for not just the larger institutions, but also the average retail investor.

“It should tell the retail investor to be very careful with what they invest in, when they put money in, how much they put in because as you can see the volatility can be massive if things go the wrong way. So, be prudent. Just be careful when you’re speculating in things like this.” Jason Haswell, managing director of Monteverde group

Haswell believes regulatory bodies will step in soon enough — so this can’t be done in this manner again.