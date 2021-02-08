Helping Heroes expands; moves to OVMC Campus

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The local nonprofit, Helping Heroes, is expanding. The organization has already served 45 veteran families with services this year.

Helping Heroes is working hard to get their new building in order. The organization has expanded and is opening a “Center for Veteran Resources” at the former Hillcrest space on the former OVMC campus.

“I’m excited about how much the organization has grown and is going to continue to grow. During this past year, we’ve received two additional grants. As a result, we were able hire new employees so I’m very excited that we get to bring new people on, help the economy,” said Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder of Helping Heroes.

It’s still in the works but the former medical center will provide rooms for veterans to live in, a living room space, and even a kitchen.

“It provides a lot of opportunity. 75 percent of the clients that we serve are from Ohio County, primarily Wheeling so it provides easier access to the veterans and the clients that we’ll serve. In addition to that, we also have an educational room. That’s one of the things we do, is community education,” said Harrison.

Those at Helping Heroes are thankful to have the ability to help veterans who are struggling.

“An amazing type of personality that is willing to stand up and risk their life for our country and for our freedoms and then to see so many come back home and struggle with employment and housing and PTSD and other kinds of mental issues, we’re glad to be able to help with all of that,” said RJ Konkoleski, Executive Director of Helping Heroes.

Helping Heroes would like to thank the city of Wheeling for helping them find a new location in the Ohio Valley.