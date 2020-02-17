Here’s a first look at Allure’s Disney Fairy Tale weddings collection

If you have always dreamed of transforming into your favorite Disney princess for your big wedding day, now you can.

Allure Bridals joined forces with Disney to create a bridalwear collection inspired by Disney characters.

The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection features 16 timeless styles offered in a variety of gorgeous fits and textures.

One includes a stunning mermaid style dress inspired by Ariel’s character in “The Little Mermaid.”

Another shows a beautiful ballgown fit inspired after Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog.”

We also are swooning over a lovely fit-and-flare silhouette featuring an elaborate train that’s based on Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.”

The entire Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection is slated to be revealed during New York Bridal Fashion Week in April and will retail between $1,200 – $2,500.

Seven of the 16 styles will be a part of a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection and will be exclusively carried at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York as well as Toronto with prices ranging from $3,500 – $10,000.