https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Here’s what’s opening in Ohio Friday

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPENING MAY 15:

WHAT TO EXPECT:

  • Face coverings or masks of some kind are required for all workers
  • Establishment capacity limited
  • Waiting in the car for an appointment, rather than inside
  • Some establishments may require customers to wear masks
  • Possible limited hours of operation

Malls and other retail store re-opened Tuesday with similar regulations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter