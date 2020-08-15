High-speed chase in Bellaire ends in foot pursuit, arrest

BELLAIRE, OH (WTRF) Bellaire officers saw a high-speed chase and foot pursuit of a suspect on Friday.

Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan said Matthew Joseph Justice, 31, led officers on a car chase through the small neighborhoods of Bellaire reaching speeds up to 70 miles per hour.

The incident started in the 4100 block of Noble Street where Justice was short-cutting across a parking lot at high speed. An officer attempted to stop Justice, but he left the area and led officers on a high-speed chase through residential areas.

Justice ultimately turned down a dead-end street where he crashed his vehicle.

He then fled on foot with officers in pursuit.

Bellaire officers apprehended Justice and transported him to the Belmont County Jail where he was charged with reckless operation and fleeing and eluding.