The 2019 median household income in the U.S. was $68,703, up 6.8% from 2018. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to discover which counties in your state rake in the most cash.

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five counties with the highest median household income in the country can all be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Ohio.

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Clinton County

– Median household income: $52,815

— 6.7% below state median, 16.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,362 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ashland County

– Median household income: $52,823

— 6.7% below state median, 15.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Allen County

– Median household income: $53,131

— 6.1% below state median, 15.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.6%

— #1,831 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Williams County

– Median household income: $53,183

— 6.0% below state median, 15.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.7%

— #2,380 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Tuscarawas County

– Median household income: $53,243

— 5.9% below state median, 15.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%

— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Stark County

– Median household income: $53,860

— 4.8% below state median, 14.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sandusky County

– Median household income: $54,089

— 4.4% below state median, 13.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Rona Proudfoot // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Erie County

– Median household income: $54,226

— 4.2% below state median, 13.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,023 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Van Wert County

– Median household income: $54,254

— 4.1% below state median, 13.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Brown County

– Median household income: $54,575

— 3.6% below state median, 13.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.3%

— #1,514 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,442 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Carroll County

– Median household income: $55,267

— 2.4% below state median, 12.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,318 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Paulding County

– Median household income: $55,330

— 2.2% below state median, 12.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.0%

— #1,748 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

— #2,374 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Darke County

– Median household income: $55,620

— 1.7% below state median, 11.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

— #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Wyandot County

– Median household income: $55,767

— 1.5% below state median, 11.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.7%

— #1,610 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Logan County

– Median household income: $56,754

— 0.3% above state median, 9.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.8%

— #982 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#35. Summit County

– Median household income: $57,181

— 1.0% above state median, 9.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

— #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Canva

#34. Hamilton County

– Median household income: $57,212

— 1.1% above state median, 9.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

— #589 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.8%

— #1,244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

JonRidinger // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Portage County

– Median household income: $57,618

— 1.8% above state median, 8.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

— #767 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Knox County

– Median household income: $57,749

— 2.0% above state median, 8.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

— #2,072 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Lugevas // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wayne County

– Median household income: $58,300

— 3.0% above state median, 7.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.0%

— #1,246 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Lorain County

– Median household income: $58,427

— 3.2% above state median, 7.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

— #755 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Hancock County

– Median household income: $58,450

— 3.3% above state median, 7.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.7%

— #778 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%

— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Preble County

– Median household income: $58,957

— 4.2% above state median, 6.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

— #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

LeeG7144 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Ottawa County

– Median household income: $59,099

— 4.4% above state median, 6.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.4%

— #631 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #2,525 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Morrow County

– Median household income: $59,452

— 5.0% above state median, 5.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.6%

— #1,017 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

— #2,957 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Henry County

– Median household income: $59,695

— 5.5% above state median, 5.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,207 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Defiance County

– Median household income: $59,931

— 5.9% above state median, 4.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%

— #2,757 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Champaign County

– Median household income: $60,112

— 6.2% above state median, 4.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.7%

— #1,297 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #2,630 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Miami County

– Median household income: $61,041

— 7.8% above state median, 2.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Franklin County

– Median household income: $61,305

— 8.3% above state median, 2.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.2%

— #568 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Wood County

– Median household income: $62,390

— 10.2% above state median, 0.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.5%

— #545 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #2,090 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Eric Lochtefeld // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mercer County

– Median household income: $62,952

— 11.2% above state median, 0.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

— #3,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Fulton County

– Median household income: $63,092

— 11.5% above state median, 0.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

— #2,850 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pickaway County

– Median household income: $63,633

— 12.4% above state median, 1.3% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Holmes County

– Median household income: $63,753

— 12.6% above state median, 1.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Shelby County

– Median household income: $63,806

— 12.7% above state median, 1.5% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.6%

— #689 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Auglaize County

– Median household income: $64,074

— 13.2% above state median, 2.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 25.9%

— #666 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

— #2,654 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Pdepalma // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lake County

– Median household income: $64,466

— 13.9% above state median, 2.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 27.1%

— #581 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

— #2,828 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Licking County

– Median household income: $64,589

— 14.1% above state median, 2.8% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Putnam County

– Median household income: $64,822

— 14.5% above state median, 3.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 29.9%

— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

— #2,937 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Greg Hume // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Butler County

– Median household income: $66,117

— 16.8% above state median, 5.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 30.3%

— #404 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%

— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Clermont County

– Median household income: $66,968

— 18.3% above state median, 6.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.4%

— #356 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fairfield County

– Median household income: $67,609

— 19.4% above state median, 7.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 31.9%

— #338 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #2,734 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Madison County

– Median household income: $68,022

— 20.2% above state median, 8.2% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 28.5%

— #482 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

— #2,978 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Ken Ratcliff // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Greene County

– Median household income: $68,720

— 21.4% above state median, 9.4% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

— #326 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,252 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Medina County

– Median household income: $76,600

— 35.3% above state median, 21.9% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 36.6%

— #211 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

— #3,014 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Geauga County

– Median household income: $82,303

— 45.4% above state median, 31.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.3%

— #121 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%

— #2,995 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Wiki Historian N OH // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Union County

– Median household income: $86,715

— 53.2% above state median, 38.0% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 41.7%

— #113 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%

— #3,036 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Warren County

– Median household income: $87,125

— 53.9% above state median, 38.6% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 42.8%

— #98 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

— #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Delaware County

– Median household income: $106,908

— 88.9% above state median, 70.1% above national median

– Households earning over $100k: 53.5%

— #24 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

— #3,118 highest rate among all counties nationwide