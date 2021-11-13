Highlands Recycling Center reopens in hope of making a big change

TRIADELPHIA W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Solid Waste Authority is celebrating The Highlands’ recycling center reopening and America Recycling Day.

Community members brought trash bags of items to recycle and learned about the importance of repurposing. Eco-friendly Ohio County vendors had tables to educate others on ways it can be done.

Rebecca Friend, Executive Director of the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority says now more than ever we need to take a stand and work together.

Well, I think it’s also important to remember you have to reduce, you’ve got to reuse, and repurpose but also having the recycling kind of keeps it out of that loop. So, when you can’t do all those other things then having it be recycled into new materials as an option instead of putting it in the landfill. It’s also very important in that way. You know pick those normal everyday things that you look at and if you have questions give us a call. We’re up here and happy to help and answer any of those questions to get people started. But it’s really just start small with something you do daily. Rebecca Friend, Executive Director of the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

The recycling center is located behind The Highlands Hobby Lobby. Friend says load up your car with your recycling when you head out to go shopping and simple drop it off. Each bag can make a huge difference.