Hopedale man’s body found in pond

Harrison County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The body of a Hopedale man was found in a pond.

Harrison County Sheriff Joe Myers says authorities conducted a search for Hopedale native, 33-year-old Daniel Rensi.

Rensi’s vehicle was abandoned near the Hopedale Sportsman’s Club and those close to him said he had not been seen in days.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Rensi’s body was discovered in a pond near his vehicle. Authorities say they believe alcohol was a factor in his death.

Rensi’s body was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and is pending an autopsy.

